Kashagan to produce 500,000 tonnes of oil by year end – Bishimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Up to 500 thousand tonnes of oil can be extracted at Kashagan deposit by the end of 2016, Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev says.

“Due to the measures launched for maintaining oil production sector, the volume of extracted oil will be raised to 75 mln tonnes. Besides, we plan to commission Kashagan project in October 2016 which will enable us to raise this figure up to 500 thousand tonnes this year,” the Minister clarified at a reporting meeting with public today.

The deadlines of planned repair of oil refineries will be optimized, which will allow to process up to 150 thousand tonnes of oil, he added.