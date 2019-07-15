Kaskasu ski resort development debated

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The roundtable on the development of Kaskasu ski resort took place on July 13 at the Eco Village Kaskasu, Turkestan region, with the participation of international experts, the press service of the Turkestan region administration reports.

State bodies,experts of international companies such as Dianeige France, STEM InternationalFrance, inspectors of the international ski federations of Kazakhstan and Russia, MNDGroupFrance, Kazakhstan’s Geodata Plus, ASP Project Company took part in the discussions.

The goal ofthe roundtable is to discuss the project involving international experts, toput forward proposals and opinions.

The resortconsists of two key zones: the upper base with mountain skiing infrastructure (skiingruns, cableways, cable hoists, service buildings) at the height of 1,910 to3,200 meters, and the ground base to accommodate hotels, restaurants, an aquapark, alpine villages, sports and playgrounds at the height of 1,600 to 1,900meters.

Constructionof the up-to-date mountain ski resort is expected to give an impulse to thedevelopment of mass ski mountaineering in the region, raise competitiveness andquality of services of the country’s tourism industry, create new workplaces,develop social infrastructure and raise investment attractiveness of the region.