Kassym-Jomart holds meeting with Presidential Administration authorities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the participation of the authorities of the Presidential Administration on its priority areas of focus for 2020, the Akorda press service reports.

The meeting focused on socioeconomic, sociopolitical development issues and foreign policy of Kazakhstan. Those gathered debated the key events slated for 2020, particularly, holding of the 175th anniversary of Abai, 1150th anniversary of Al Farabi.

Besides, they also discussed measures for economic and social development of the regions, and key tasks for the first quarter of 2020.

Following the meeting the Head of State gave certain tasks.