Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses OIC extraordinary summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By instruction of the Head of State, Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the Emergency Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation convened upon the initiative of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the current OIC Chairman and the President of Turkey, in view of the escalating Middle East situation.

The theme of the Istanbul summit was the status of the city of Jerusalem, the Senate press service says.

Referring to the Kazakh President's Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century", Mr. Tokayev emphasized the contribution of our country to the development of peaceful dialogue and the strengthening of security in the Middle East. As a key role in that process, the senator highlighted the Syria talks in Astana, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew the summit participants' attention to the initiative of the Islamic Reconciliation announced by the leaders of Kazakhstan and Turkey last April in Istanbul. Under appropriate implementation, the initiative can become a platform for the unity and cooperation of the Muslim Ummah. "Overcoming disagreements between states and religious denominations in the Islamic community would be a key determinant in turning it into a zone of peace, stability, and successful development," the Senate Chairman stated.







In his speech, he noted that Kazakhstan stands for the strict observance of the well-known Security Council and UN General Assembly resolutions regarding the status of East Jerusalem as an integral part of the State of Palestine by all countries. According to the Kazakh speaker, the UN is an uncontested organization, therefore, its decisions should be respected by the world community. "Kazakhstan welcomes all peacekeeping efforts aimed at the ultimate resolution of the Arab-Israeli conflict and the establishment of a comprehensive peace in the region," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





The head of the Senate stressed that the great city of Jerusalem will always remain the place for the main shrines of the three major religions. We cannot allow the continuation of the conflicts that inherit the atrocious traditions of medieval wars for the sole possession of that city. It is necessary to be aware that Jerusalem is the heritage of all mankind, and people have the right to live in peace and mutual understanding in that sacred place.

In this respect, Kazakhstan stands for the preservation of the open status of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) determined by the UN. Our position is to unite the efforts of all states interested in strengthening the Middle East peace.





Summarizing, Mr. Tokayev stressed the urgent need to intensify the negotiation process for the two-state solution to the Middle East conflict, both in the bilateral Palestinian-Israeli format and within the framework of the Middle East Quartet (Russia, the United States, the EU, and the UN).