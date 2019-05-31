Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Donald Tusk to visit ALZHIR museum and memorial complex

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and European Council President Donald Tusk will visit ALZHIR museum and memorial complex located in Akmola region.

The Head of State said that following the talks with Donald Tusk held at the Akorda.



"The visit of European Council President Donald Tusk to the countries of Central Asia is of great importance within the adoption of the new EU Strategy on Central Asia. It is the important document and this visit proves that it is ready to invest efforts for strengthening political and economic stability in Central Asia," the Kazakh President said.



The Head of State added that the official visit of Donald Tusk coincides with the significant date in the history of our country.



"Kazakhstan marks today the Day of Remembrance of Victims of Political Repressions and Famine which claimed the lives of millions. We will visit the ALZHIR museum and memorial complex to pay the tribute to the memory of the victims of totalitarianism. It is to recognize our bestowing respect on Kazakh people and all the victims of repressions," President Tokayev resumed.