Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Klaus Mangold debate economic coop issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan received the former head of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, independent director at Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC, Klaus Mangold, the President’s press service reports.

The sidesdebated the current state and prospects for trade and economic, investmentcooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany and shared views on pressing issuesconcerning development of the global economy.

Tokayev drewattention to the importance of strengthening cooperation with representativesof German business in the sphere of digitalization and artificial intellect.

In his turn, Klaus Mangold told the President about the plans to hold the large business foruminvolving Kazakh and German entrepreneurs at the end of the year in Germany.