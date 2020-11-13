Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov talk over the phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the phone call initiated by the Kyrgyz side, the sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership and discussed a wide range of relevant issues on the bilateral agenda.

Sadyr Zhaparov thanked the President and all people of Kazakhstan for unwavering support and assistance to Kyrgyzstan in this difficult period.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his turn, stressed that Kazakhstan is committed to deepen allied relations with the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan is interested in politically stable and economically strong Kyrgyzstan. Kazakhstan, in his words, has always supported and will support the fraternal nation of Kyrgyzstan in difficult times.