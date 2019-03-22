Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Armen Sarkissian talk over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has held today a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Armenian President congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on assuming the office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and wished him success in the highest key position in the state.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Armen Sarkissian for the congratulations and highlighted the continuity of Kazakhstan's political course towards the development of mutually advantageous cooperation with Armenia.



The sides noted the special role of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in the establishment of relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia.

The conversation was held at the initiative of the Armenian side.