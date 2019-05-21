Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Kostanay region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Kostanay region for a working trip, Kazinform has learnt from Berik Uali, the press secretary of the President.

During the visit the Head of State is set to participate in the Kazakh-Russian Youth Cooperation Forum.



Additionally, the President of Kazakhstan will visit a number of industrial enterprises and farms in the region as well as familiarize with the work of the public reception office of the Kostanay city administration.