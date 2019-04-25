Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Aruzhan Sain discuss supporting children with special needs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On Thursday, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Aruzhan Sain, head of the Miloserdiye (Mercy) Fund to discuss what can be done to help children with special needs, Kazinform has learnt from President Tokayev's official Twitter account.

The Head of State tweeted that during the meeting the sides touched upon the pressing issues of supporting and treating children with special needs. Tokayev also stressed that protection of children's rights is one of the focal points of the country's policy. In conclusion, the President thanked the fund for its active work.