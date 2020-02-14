Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends Munich Security Conference

MUNICH. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking part in the 56th Munich Security Conference in Germany. The summit runs from February 14 to 16.

It draws the participation of 40 heads of foreign state and government, above 100 ministers of foreign affairs and defense, EC representatives and Deputies of the European Parliament.

About 400-600 people from around the world annually attend the conference.

The 56th conference is to debate issues concerning cybersecurity, healthcare, trade wars and sanctions, etc.