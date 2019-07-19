Kassym-Jomart Tokayev comments on appointment of Aruzhan Sain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the appointment of Aruzhan Sain, Kazinform reports.

«Iappointed renowned public figure Aruzhan Sain as Children’s Rights Ombudsman. I hope for her fruitfulwork. I express my gratitude to Senator Saule Aitpayeva for the work she hasdone while holding this post,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on Twitter.

On July 18,2019, Aruzhan Sain was appointed as Children’s Rights Commissioner in the Republic of Kazakhstan.