    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev comments on appointment of Aruzhan Sain

    09:33, 19 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the appointment of Aruzhan Sain, Kazinform reports.

    «Iappointed renowned public figure Aruzhan Sain as Children’s Rights Ombudsman. I hope for her fruitfulwork. I express my gratitude to Senator Saule Aitpayeva for the work she hasdone while holding this post,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on Twitter.

    On July 18,2019, Aruzhan Sain was appointed as Children’s Rights Commissioner in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

