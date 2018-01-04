Kassym-Jomart Tokayev comments on latest events on Korean Peninsula

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took a favorable view of the emerging trends regarding the cooperation between the DPRK and the Republic of Korea, Kazinform reports.

"Restoration of communication line between North Korea and South Korea is a positive shift, gives hope for easing tension on peninsula. IOC made a right decision to welcome North Korea's sportsmen at Winter Olympic Games in South Korea," Tokayev wrote on Twitter.