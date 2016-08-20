  • kz
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ivan Dychko on winning Olympic bronze medal

    10:03, 20 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Komart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstani boxer Ivan Dychko on winning the Olympic bronze medal.

    "Boxer Ivan Dychko won the Olympic bronze medal for Kazakhstan. He is now a two time Olympic medal winner. Good stability. Congratulations!" K. Tokayev wrote on Twitter.

    As earlier reported, Ivan lost to British boxer Joe Joyce in the semifinal and failed to advance to the finals securing his bronze medal and the 16th medal overall for Kazakhstan.

     

