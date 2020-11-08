  • kz
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States

    07:11, 08 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States.

    «My sincere congratulations to Mr. Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States of America. Look forward to having productive cooperation between our two countries in the areas of mutual interest,» the Twitter account of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reads.

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Elections President Top Story
