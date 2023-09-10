Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the national football team of Kazakhstan on its brilliant win over Northern Ireland in the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying in Astana, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan beat Northen Ireland in the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying at the Astana Arena.

Maxim Samorodov shot the superb goal in the first half, the only goal of the game in the 27th minute. With this win Kazakhstan is up to second in Group H.