Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day
11:43, 16 December 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day, the President’s Twitter post reads.
«Let me congratulate Kazakhstan on Independence Day! The new epoch started on December 16, 1991, in the history of Kazakhstan. Exciting opportunities for the progress and development opened before us. Our country gained worldwide recognition, built the efficient management system and strong economy,» the President noted.