Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers airport renaming to be right

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commented on the government's decision to rename the airport in honor of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"The Astana Airport now bears the name of the founder of our state, Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. It's absolutely right decision", he tweeted.

The Astana International Airport has been given a new name , "Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport". The respective Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan was published in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda and "Yegemen Qazaqstan national newspapers on June 21, 2017.