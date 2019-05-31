Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Donald Tusk hold talks in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held negotiations with President of the European Council Donald Tusk in the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

After the official greeting ceremony in the Akorda presidential residence, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Donald Tusk had talks.



The Head of State emphasized that the visit of the President of the European Council will give added momentum to the development of ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union.



"Your visit is of paramount importance. I am confident that our mutually profitable cooperation will expand further. Given that both sides are keen to achieve the goals set, the future of our relations looks bright," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.







Donald Tusk, in turn, thanked President Tokayev for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan. Tusk pointed out that Kazakhstan is an important and stable partner for the EU not only in the regional, but also in the global context.



During the talks, the sides discussed the future of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in various spheres.