    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Emomali Rahmon discussed schedule of oncoming meetings

    13:52, 10 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone talk with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Tajik President congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in the Presidential Election.

    The heads of state expressed confidence in further dynamic development of the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership.

    The sides also discussed the schedule of the oncoming meetings.

    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
