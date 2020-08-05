  • kz
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends condolences to President of Lebanon

    18:26, 05 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed condolences to the President of Lebanon in connection with the explosion in the port of Beirut, Kazinform reports referring to the President's Twitter account.

    «Today, in a telephone conversation with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, I have expressed my condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the explosion in the port of Beirut», the President tweeted.


    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
