    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Frank-Walter Steinmeier meet

    20:34, 05 December 2019
    Photo: None
    BERLIN. KAZINFORM As part of his official visit to Germany, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace.

    The palace located in Berlin's Tiergarten district is the official residence of the President of Germany.

    The Presidents are expected to debate a wide range of issues of mutual interest, in particular, Kazakhstan-German relations, and events occurring in Central Asia.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
