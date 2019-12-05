Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Frank-Walter Steinmeier meet

BERLIN. KAZINFORM As part of his official visit to Germany, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace.

The palace located in Berlin's Tiergarten district is the official residence of the President of Germany.

The Presidents are expected to debate a wide range of issues of mutual interest, in particular, Kazakhstan-German relations, and events occurring in Central Asia.