    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives interview to Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper

    10:16, 02 April 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an interview to Egemen Qazaqstan and AIQYN newspapers, Kazinform reports.

    During the interview with CEO of Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper Darkhan Kydyrali and Editor-in-Chief of AIQYN newspaper Nurtore Zhussip Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted a range of important issues.

    The President paid utmost attention to the problems of domestic and foreign policy as well as social problems.

    You can find the full version of the interview in Kazakh in Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper or its online version.

