Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives several tasks to Trade & Integration Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was informed about the current activities of the new ministry, the staffing of it, and the preparation of the respective legal framework.



The President of Kazakhstan entrusted the Minister with a number of tasks.



"It is necessary to reinforce the coordination of central and local executive authorities for the protection of national interests and the promotion of our products in the markets of the EAEU, China, and Central Asia. It is required to concentrate all measures of service support for exporters on the one-stop-shop approach. The issue of the protection of the domestic market, its saturation with high-quality and affordable goods are directly linked to the socio-economic situation of the people and the development of our economy. Therefore, in this regard, it is important to interact with local executive authorities in terms of the development of present-day format markets and the expansion of non-cash payment mechanisms," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out.