Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Russian delegation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the site of the Astana International Financial Centre, the Head of State held a meeting with the Russian delegation consisted of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Herman Gref.

The President of Kazakhstan was presented an interactive presentation on digital solutions projects being implemented in Russia, developments in downstream-integrated digitalization, and experience in using the Sber ecosystem, the Akorda press service reports.

Following the presentation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a conversation with the leadership of the Kazakhstan Government and the Russian delegation about the prospects of bilateral cooperation in technological development of ecosystems and digitalization of public services.

At the end, with the presence of the President, the Kazakh-Russian memorandums of cooperation in the field of digitalization were signed.