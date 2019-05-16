Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Herman Gref discuss banking sector development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Herman Gref today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akroda.

The Head of State thanked Herman Gref for participating in the 12th edition of the Astana Economic Forum, commending the informative value of his speech.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued by noting that economic growth rates largely depend on technological leadership and development of digital technologies. In his opinion, companies which introduce new technologies and innovations and change the structure of economic activity are more successful.



The sides went on to discuss the relevant issues of banking sector development, the impact of sanctions policy on economies of the two countries, and prospects of using modern tools of economic growth stimulation.