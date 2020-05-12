  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspects House of Social Services

    17:24, 12 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – During his visit to Almaty Head of State visited the House of Social Services, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.

    The President got acquainted with the reconstruction of the facility which will provide the most vulnerable social groups with the widest range of «one contact» services.

    The President noted that despite the pandemic, we need to deal with the issues of social security. He stressed that this initiative needs to be effectively implemented.


    Tags:
    Social support Almaty President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!