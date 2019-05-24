Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to map out list of export projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed today the Government of Kazakhstan and National Managing Holding Baiterek JSC to map out the specific list of export projects and cough up the funding, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

"I instruct the Government and the Baiterek Holding to compile the specific list of export projects and cough up the funding," President Tokayev said at the session of the National Investors' Council in the Kazakh capital. The session brought together heads of government agencies, the Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber, reps of national companies and domestic business circles.



"The enterprises which introduce international quality standards and tap into new markets should be first in the line to get the Government support," the Head of State stressed.