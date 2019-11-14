  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructs to resolve issue on cleaning up Burabay lakes

    13:51, 14 November 2019
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is speaking at the Akmola region’s development meeting, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda Twitter account.

    «The issue of cleaning the Borovoe and Shchuchye lakes is very relevant. We must preserve the picturesque nature of Burabay for future generations. I entrust the relevant ministry and interested bodies to take appropriate measures to resolve this issue», said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Environment President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!