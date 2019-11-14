Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructs to resolve issue on cleaning up Burabay lakes

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is speaking at the Akmola region’s development meeting, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda Twitter account.

«The issue of cleaning the Borovoe and Shchuchye lakes is very relevant. We must preserve the picturesque nature of Burabay for future generations. I entrust the relevant ministry and interested bodies to take appropriate measures to resolve this issue», said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.