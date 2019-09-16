Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, ITU Sec Gen Houlin Zhao meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union Houlin Zhao, Kazinform learn from Akorda press service.

The parties discussed the interaction between Kazakhstan and the International Telecommunication Union in information and communication technologies.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan paid special attention to the development and implementation of innovations and new technologies. The Head of State highlighted the importance of creation of modern information and communication infrastructure.

Houlin Zhao informed the Kazakh Leader of the main areas of activity of the International Telecommunication Union. In particular, he told Kasym-Jomart Tokayev about the international standards in telecommunications and services such as 4G and 5G developed by the Organization.

According to the ITU Secretary General, Kazakhstan has created favorable conditions for the use of blockchain, Big Data technologies, new digital financial instruments as well as for the implementation of information and communication technologies which find a broad application in agriculture, education, healthcare and public administration.

Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev, President’s Aide Murat Nurtleuov, Head of the ITU Office for the CIS Kirill Oparin participated in the meeting.