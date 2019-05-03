Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Kazakhstan has strong and mobile army

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan - Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the Aibalta 2019 Strategic Command-And-Staff Exercises, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was given reports on the key stages and objectives of the Aibalta 2019 command-and-staff exercises, which demonstrated the Armed Forces' capabilities of destroying a simulated enemy.



The President of Kazakhstan visited the command post, examined the samples of military equipment and weapons, the infrastructure facilities, in particular, the mobile medical unit, the field mechanized plant bakery, the food warehouse, and the unmanned aerial vehicle control station.



Addressing the servicemen, the Supreme Commander congratulated them on the successful completion of the exercises, the upcoming holidays - Defender of the Fatherland Day and Victory Day and wished them further success in service.



"The protection of the independence and territorial integrity of our country is the primary objective of the Armed Forces. Kazakhstan has a strong and mobile army, serving as a reliable shield and backbone of the state. Today you have demonstrated the power of independent Kazakhstan's Armed Forces. The army troops have proven in reality their professional skills, cohesion, and morale in real-world terms," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored.







The Head of State also visited the field camp, where he had a talk with compulsory-duty servicemen.