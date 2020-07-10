  • kz
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicks off Government's extended session

    11:02, 10 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has opened the extended session of the Government, Kazinform reports.

    «The extended session of the Government chaired by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is underway via videoconference,» the Akorda’s press service tweeted.

    During the session, the Cabinet will report on the results of Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development in the first half of 2020.

    The session will further focus on the ways to fight the coronavirus infection, the progress in implementation of the instructions given by the Head of State regarding the key areas of Government’s activity and the goals for the period ahead.


