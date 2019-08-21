Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets foreign ministers of CA countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries – Chingiz Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan), Sirodjidin Mukhriddin (Tajikistan), Raşit Meredow (Turkmenistan) and Abdulaziz Kamilov (Uzbekistan), Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The Head of Statecongratulated the diplomats on successful completion of the regular C5+1 HighLevel Meeting, which serves as an effective mechanism of strengthening theregional interaction and relations with the U.S.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayevdrew the CA foreign ministers’ attention to the importance of furtherdevelopment of integration processes in the region.

«Our commoncenturies-long history, good-neighborhood relations, cultural and religious affinitywere and remain the basis of rapprochement of our countries. Thanks to theefforts of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation NursultanNazarbayev, the cooperation in the Central Asian region has always been apriority of our foreign policy,» heemphasized.

The Kazakh leader alsotouched upon the issues of expansion of trade, investment, transport andcultural-humanitarian ties in the region.

He stressed thenecessity of implementation of the agreements concluded during the 1stConsultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held in March 2018in the Kazakh capital.

«We can say, withoutexaggeration, that this event marks a new milestone in the relations among ourcountries, which is proved by a considerable rise in interregional trade,»the Kazakh President said.