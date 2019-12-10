Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets LUKOIL President and CEO Vagit Alekperov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received President and CEO of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President was informed about the activity of LUKOIL in Kazakhstan in 2019. Vagit Alekperov told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the state and prospects of implementation of Zhenis and I-P-2 projects.

The Russian businessman informed the Kazakh Leader of the first results of LUKOIL’s lube plant in Almaty region launched in September 2019. The Head of State thanked Vagit Alekperov for the construction of this enterprise.

«Your company has seriously contributed to the economy of Kazakhstan. Such kind of investments are always welcomed in our country,» Tokayev noted.

In turn, Vagit Alekperov noted that his company was proud of launch of the plant. In his words, the enterprise will manufacture around 700 types of products.