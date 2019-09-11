Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets member of CPC Central Committee Political Bureau Yang Jiechi

BEIJING. KAZINFORM In the course of the state visit to China, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

During the talk, the Head of State noted long-standing acquaintance with Yang Jiechi and his successful activity on the post of the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that this state visit was of great importance for Kazakhstan.





«China is our neighbor, friendly country, the world’s second economy. Kazakhstan attaches great importance to this visit. We are grateful to China for the support of the CICA and other initiatives of Kazakhstan at the international arena. The agreements reached between our first President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping will gain further development,» the Head of State said.

Yang Jiechi congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election as the President of Kazakhstan in June 2019. According to the Chinese politician, this testifies high confidence of the Kazakh people.

Yang Jiechi expressed confidence that the visit of the Kazakh leader would give a new impulse to the comprehensive strategic partnership of the two countries.

