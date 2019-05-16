Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Armenian President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Thanking his Armenian counterpart for participating in the Astana Economic Forum, the President of Kazakhstan dwelt on topical bilateral issues.



"Our countries have strong friendship and partnership ties. Representatives of the Armenian diaspora in Kazakhstan live in harmony with other ethnic groups and make a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of our country. The First President - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation), Nursultan Nazarbayev, was one of the founders of our cooperation. The Eurasian Economic Union created on the ground of his idea contributes to enhancing our interaction. We maintain similar stances in such global and regional organizations as the UN and the CSTO," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Armen Sarkissian spoke in favor of strengthening the economic ties between Kazakhstan and Armenia.

"We closely cooperate within the framework of international organizations and bilaterally. I am sure that the establishment of the Astana International Financial Centre will contribute to further development of economic cooperation between the two countries," said the President of Armenia.



Noting the 30-percent increase in mutual trade in the past year, the sides agreed to expand cooperation in this direction in the future.