Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with CIS IPA observers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with representatives of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly observer mission in Astana, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the Chamber.

Mr. Tokayev thanked the observers for participation in monitoring the Senate elections, noting the mission's high credibility and huge practical experience in monitoring election processes.

The head of the delegation, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Ilyas Umakhanov noted that the representatives of six CIS states will observe the elections in Astana, Karaganda, and Kokshetau.

The parties also discussed interparliamentary cooperation, which, in their opinion, provides for a prompt exchange of experience in law-making activities and allows to work effectively to bring together national legislations. "The IPA CIS is an important instrument of interaction, a respected parliamentary body, to which our parliamentarians pay close attention," concluded the Senate Speaker.