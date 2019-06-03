Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with family of Hero of Kazakhstan Gaziz Baitassov

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with the family of Hero of Kazakhstan Gaziz Baitassov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State visited the house where the family of the hero lives. The commemorative plaque installed in honor of Gaziz Baitassov, his photos, medals, and personal belongings were shown to the President of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation with the hero's spouse and sons, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that Gaziz Baitassov remained faithful to the oath at a very challenging moment and that his act of heroism will never be forgotten.