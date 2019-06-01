Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with gifted children in Akorda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with gifted children, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

On International Children's Day, the Head of State met with the winners of international and national Olympiads, straight-A pupils, large families' children, and orphans from all regions of the country.

During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his greetings on the holiday and wished the pupils academic excellence.

"Nowadays being an educated and competent specialist is of paramount importance. The sky's the limit for an educated person. Therefore, at your age, the most important thing is to study well and gain knowledge. I am sure you will become worthy citizens of our country. I wish you happiness," said the President of Kazakhstan.



40 pupils were given a tour of the Akorda Presidential Residence. They learned a lot of interesting facts about this unique building, where decisions vitally important for the whole country are made. During the visit, particular attention was paid to the personality of Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev and his role in history.