Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Indonesian Vice President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Senate Chairman, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has held a meeting with the Vice President of Indonesia, Jusuf Kalla, Kazinform reports with reference to the Senate press service.

Mr. Tokayev thanked the Indonesian delegation for participating in the First OIC Summit on Science and Technology initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. According to the Senate speaker, Kazakhstan sees with great interest Indonesia's achievements in social and economic reforms and creating a state with a vibrant economy.

Vice President of Indonesia Jusuf Kalla congratulated Kazakhstan on the success in hosting the OIC Summit and highlighted the great potential of cooperation in terms of political, economic, technological, and investment contacts.

The Kazakh senator told the interlocutor about Kazakhstan's initiatives for developing the interfaith dialogue, as well as the agenda of the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions scheduled for October 2018, and expressed hope for the participation of Indonesian leaders in the forthcoming forum. The sides exchanged the ideas on strengthening the cooperation with regard to Islamic education, and ideological action against extremism and terrorism.

The attendees also discussed the prospects for strengthening the Kazakh-Indonesian inter-parliamentary dialogue.