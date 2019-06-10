Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Kazakhstani, foreign journalists

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kazakhstani and foreign journalists in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Kazakhstanis who voted for him and stressed it is a huge responsibility.



"The election was held at a high level, transparently and fairly. Over 1,000 international observers monitored the procedure of the election. The presidential election was covered by 350 foreign journalists," said Tokayev, adding that the people of Kazakhstan supported the continuity of Kazakhstan's development course.



The President also called the presidential election just and transparent.