Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with president of ExxonMobil Production Company

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held today a meeting with Neil Duffin, President of ExxonMobil Production Company, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"With Mr. Neil Duffin, President of ExxonMobil Production Company, exchanged views on the implementation of key hydrocarbon projects. Expressed gratitude for a fruitful cooperation and emphasized importance of coordinated actions in addressing issues of bilateral agenda," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on Twitter.



In turn, Neil Duffin thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the opportunity to meet and highlighted that providing opportunities for exchanges of views, the Foreign Investors' Council is important both for Kazakhstan and for investors.