Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with senior executives of Presidential Administration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has held today a meeting with the leadership team of the Presidential Administration, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan introduced new Head of the Presidential Administration Krymbek Kusherbayev to the attendees.



"You know well Krymbek Yeleuuly [Kusherbayev]. He is a nationally-recognized statesman. He has extensive experience holding leadership posts, is well aware of the situation in the country. I am confident he will successfully handle the responsibilities entrusted," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan set out the key priorities of the Administration, emphasizing its key role in raising the well-being of the people.



"We are proceeding with executing the Action Plan for the implementation of the election platform and other program priorities. I would like to draw attention to the fact that it is the Presidential Administration that is accountable for the unfailing implementation of all initiatives, programs, and strategies," said the Head of State.

During the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave those present a number of specific instructions.



It is to be recalled that Krymbek Kusherbayev was appointed on June 28 as Head of the President's Administration of Kazakhstan. Prior to the appointment, Kusherbayev had acted as the Governor of Kyzylorda region.