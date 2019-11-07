Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Vladimir Putin in Omsk

OMSK. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin noted the importance of holding the forums of interregional cooperation for the development of bilateral relations, Kazinform reports.

«Thanks to your joint efforts together with our First President Nursultan Nazarbayev the mechanism [of interregional cooperation forums] has been working in the full swing and proved itself an effective tool of interaction at the regional level. It is crucial that trade turnover between the regions of Kazakhstan and Russia has exceeded the total volume of two-way trade by 10% and continues to grow,» President Tokayev noted.

The Head of State praised great success Kazakhstan and Russia had achieved in industrial and agricultural cooperation.

President Tokayev also vowed to bend every effort to achieve even greater results. «The Forum of Interregional Cooperation is very effective and fruitful, it is necessary to make every effort to develop it in the future,» he added.

Vladimir Putin, in turn, noted that the Forum of Interregional Cooperation is a traditional event which unites regions of Kazakhstan and Russia.

Putin stressed that relations between Moscow and Nur-Sultan had been developing successfully. Last year the trade turnover demonstrated a 14% growth. The volume of investment is also growing.

This year’s Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia is themed The topical issues of cross-border cooperation development.