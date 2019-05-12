Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with members of its election campaign headquarters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with members of the republican election campaign headquarters, its staff and activists, the Nur Otan Party's press service reports.

The headquarters staff numbers 190, including 30 members of the TeamQazaqstan party youth wing. 17 regional and 210 city and district headquarters will work the countrywide involving 6,000 people. 19,500 are designated as the candidate's agents.



Tokayev got familiarized with the election campaign progress, held an online meeting with the heads and members of the regional headquarters. Addressing those gathered, Tokayev said that elections open new page in the development of Kazakhstan. He stressed the need to strictly adhere to the current legislation during the election campaign, hold fair and transparent elections.