Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Mike Bloomberg hold talks in New York

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the margins of the 74th session of the UN GA in New York the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Mike Bloomberg.

«On the margins of #UNGA74 in New York met with @MikeBloomberg, CEO of Bloomberg, famous philanthropist and former Mayor of New York. We discussed opportunities for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bloomberg, including within the AIF,» the President’s Twitter post reads.