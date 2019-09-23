  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Mike Bloomberg hold talks in New York

    23:28, 23 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the margins of the 74th session of the UN GA in New York the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Mike Bloomberg.

    «On the margins of #UNGA74 in New York met with @MikeBloomberg, CEO of Bloomberg, famous philanthropist and former Mayor of New York. We discussed opportunities for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bloomberg, including within the AIF,» the President’s Twitter post reads.



    Tags:
    President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!