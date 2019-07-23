Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offers condolences to family of killed forester

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences over the tragic death of Kanysh Nurtazinov, an inspector of Ohotzooprom Production Association RSE who was killed by poachers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I extendmy sincere condolences to the family of forester Kanysh Nurtazinov, whoheroically died while fighting poachers. They will be detained and put tojustice. The punishment for the killing of saiga antelopes should be toughened.Nurtazinov will be awarded posthumously. I wish recovery to forester S.Ospanov,» the Head of State wrote on Twitter.

It isreported that in Zharkain district of Akmola region, two inspectors sustainedgunshot wounds on Tuesday when they were trying to detain poachers and preventthem from killing saiga antelopes. One of the injured inspectors died beforethe arrival of the ambulance. He leaves behind four children - three daughtersand a son. Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources MagzumMirzagaliyev expressed his condolences over the tragic death of the 43-year-oldinspector.

It is to berecalled that on January 13, 2019, Yerlan Nurgaliyev, an inspector ofOhotzooprom Production Association RSE, was killed by poachers when he wascarrying out activities to protect rare and endangered wildlife species andsaiga antelopes in Nura district of Karaganda region. On January 31, thePresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to confer the Order of Barys,III Class, to Pyotr Nitsyk and Yerlan Nurgaliyev (posthumously) in recognitionof their courage and dedication in the line of duty.