    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mayor of Nur-Sultan Bakhyt Sultanov

    17:08, 02 April 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received mayor of Nur-Sultan city Bakhyt Sultanov, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.

    The Head of State was informed of the major socio-economic indicators of the capital's development in 2018.

    The President was reported on the comprehensive 2019-2023 urban development plan including commissioning of all required engineering-transport infrastructure.

    Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report about the measures of social support of persons entitled to benefits as well as provision of housing to low-income and large families.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions to the mayor regarding further development of the city.

    Tags:
    Nur-Sultan President Top Story
