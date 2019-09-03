Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of 10 countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received letters of credence from a number of non-resident ambassadors on Tuesday, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

Those presenting the credentials were: ambassadors Lesley Akyaa Opoku Ware (the Republic of Ghana), Gustavo Adolfo López Calderón (the Republic of Guatemala), Carsten Søndergaard (the Kingdom of Denmark), Mike Sango (the Republic of Zimbabwe), Andrei Neguţă (the Republic of Moldova), John Mazza (the Republic of San Marino), Branko Rakovec (the Republic of Slovenia), Ramiz Bašić (Montenegro), Simon Marco Mumwi (the United Republic of Tanzania) and Manasa Tagicakibau (the Republic of Fiji).

Addressing the foreign diplomats, the Kazakh President expressed readiness for further strengthening of the political dialogue and development of trade and economic cooperation.