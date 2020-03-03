Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti, the Akorda press service reports.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EBRD, including the implementation of a number of joint investment projects.

The two sides also exchanged views on the development of the world economy in the context of the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Suma Chakrabarti congratulated President Tokayev on his first year in office and highly appreciated the work done during this period in implementing political and economic reforms in the country, highlighting the implementation of the «Listening-State» Concept.

«From where we are sat in London and also our team in Kazakhstan, Your experience, expertise, international knowledge stood this country in the great stead. It's really good to watch. We support Your efforts and thank you very much for what you have done in the first year as President,» the Head of the EBRD said.